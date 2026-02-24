The Atlanta Hawks host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night as they attempt to build on their recent victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards have also won two of their last three games but have a lengthy injury list to worry about.

For the Hawks, Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable on the official injury report due to a left knee bone bruise that has kept him sidelined since his arrival in Atlanta. However, his status was recently upgraded from out, suggesting that he may as well see some minutes for the first time since leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga injury status vs. Wizards

Kuminga has for the first time a very real chance of suiting up and making his highly anticipated debut for Atlanta. The 23-year-old forward has been sidelined since the Feb. 4 trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Bay Area.

This matchup against a battered Wizards squad (16-40) provides an ideal landing spot for Kuminga to integrate into head coach Quin Snyder's system, especially due to the players Washington is missing. Atlanta (28-31) has been finding its footing lately, ranking first in the NBA in assists per game (30.3) despite a middle-of-the-pack offensive rating.

Kuminga is expected to absorb much of the void left behind by Trae Young alongside Jalen Johnson, who is currently averaging 23.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game for Atlanta. Regardless, Kuminga is on the injury list alongside several role players, even though all have a chance of featuring.

Hawks injury report

Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Left Knee; Bone Bruise)

RayJ Dennis: Doubtful (G League – Two-Way)

Caleb Houstan: Doubtful (G League – Two-Way)

Asa Newell: Doubtful (G League – On Assignment)

Wizards injury report

Justin Champagnie: Questionable (Right Knee; Tendinopathy)

Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable (Right Hand; Contusion)

Leaky Black: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Anthony Davis: Out (Left Finger; Sprain)

D'Angelo Russell: Out (Not With Team)

Alex Sarr: Out (Right Hamstring; Strain)

Cam Whitmore: Out (Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis)

Trae Young: Out (Right Knee; MCL Sprain; Quad Contusion)