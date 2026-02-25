Prior to the trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks decided to commit to a path forward, trading away former face of the franchise Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. Young was often injured this season and wasn't very productive when he was healthy, but the Hawks decided that they'd rather get some value for him instead of having to pay him a huge contract moving forward.

This also allows the Hawks to shift into more of a defense-first identity, with the team handing over the keys to the franchise to nascent star Jalen Johnson. But Young's departure was so abrupt that everyone scarcely had a chance to say their goodbyes.

On Tuesday night, with the Wizards visiting the Hawks, Young finally got his well-deserved public farewell. The Hawks gave Young a tribute video, prompting an emotional response from the multiple-time All-Star.

Young did play some of his best basketball for the Hawks, and the city of Atlanta embraced him as one of their own. It may not have worked out in the end in Atlanta for Young, but that doesn't diminish anything he did for the team in his seven and a half seasons with the team.

Trae Young, Hawks start anew

The Hawks did get a fresh start, but so did Young. Young has been scapegoated for so long due to his defensive shortcomings, but in the nation's capital, he will have more help on that end of the floor than ever, especially when Anthony Davis becomes healthy.

Losing Young was not an easy decision for the Hawks, but Johnson's emergence as a point forward and the team's improved depth could bode well for their future — especially when they have a likely top-five pick in this year's draft.