With fewer than two dozen games remaining before the NBA postseason slate is set, the Atlanta Hawks are soldiering on despite a young roster logging heavy on-court miles. Quin Snyder is sticking with what he knows, though, hoping Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker do not run out of steam before the NBA Play-In Tournament begins. CJ McCollum's veteran savvy will only go so far in the postseason after all.

Snyder is embracing the struggle, tackling the situation head-on rather than searching for shortcuts. The core had to play and develop some hard-won chemistry while the team dealt with Trae Young trade negotiations.

“It's kind of the dog days, right?” Snyder quipped. “We've got four guys that are in the top 25 in minutes and their positions. No other team has more than two.”

The heavy workload was bound to lead to some fatigue, though the kind of exhaustion may vary. Champions have to push through the psychological barriers eventually, which is an obstacle tougher than any bench press test.

“So, whether it's physical, it might be more mental than anything, especially with younger players. There is more of a possibility that you hit that wall when you haven't been through it before, but I don't know if there is a magic pill with it,” explained Snyder. “It's just a question of continuing to prepare and to grind and be passionate about your craft.”

While the respected head coach dismisses the idea of a panacea, the schedule offers the reshaped squad a chance to breathe. The Hawks won two of their first three games coming out of the NBA All-Star break and are navigating a relatively forgiving stretch. From February 23 through March 30, Atlanta plays just five road games. Of the 14 home contests during that span, seven opponents are already focused on tanking for the 2026 NBA Draft.

For a team trying to steady itself without relying on a quick fix, the friendly confines of State Farm Arena might be the closest thing to relief they’re going to get.