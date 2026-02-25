On Tuesday night, Jonathan Kuminga made his much-anticipated debut for the Atlanta Hawks following the Golden State Warriors' decision to trade him, along with Buddy Hield, in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. And as (mis)fortune would have it, Jalen Johnson, the Hawks' main man and starting power forward, had to exit early with a hip injury — paving the way for Kuminga to tear up the Washington Wizards in his first game with his new team.

Kuminga, in just 24 minutes off the bench, put up 27 points on 9-12 shooting from the field, leading all players in scoring in the process. If Johnson were to miss time for the Hawks, Kuminga would be called upon to take on a bigger scoring load, and based on the early returns, he's more than capable of doing so for a team looking to establish itself as a playoff team.

As a result of Kuminga's brilliant first game in a Hawks uniform, some Warriors fans expressed their dismay that head coach Steve Kerr could not make it work in Kuminga's five seasons with the team, especially when Golden State just lost a close game against the lifeless New Orleans Pelicans.

“Will never forget what Kerr did to Kuminga,” X user @__pettyhardaway wrote.

“As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, some folks are going to say, ‘well Kuminga didn’t do this for Golden State…'. Well, to that I say this, it’s hard to do anything from the bench,” @Rickygreeneyze added.

“I see Kuminga had 27 tonight for ATL…glad that GS decided they had no real use for that kind of athleticism, scoring, or perimeter shooting,” @klewis1123 furthered.

“Kuminga with 27 points on 12 shots in only 24 minutes… uber talented but Kerr wanted to force him into being a corner sitting screen setter,” @RookieHigh pointed out.

“Warriors could’ve used Kuminga tonight but at least they have Porzingis.. wait… Porzingis doesn’t play…” @NinerGangManny joked.