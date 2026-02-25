Former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is finally flying with his new team, the Atlanta Hawks.

After a long absence because of a knee issue, Kuminga made his debut in a Hawks uniform on Tuesday against the visiting Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He was not part of Atlanta's starting unit, but he provided an immediate positive impact on the Hawks off the bench.

Kuminga's first bucket as a Hawk was one for the highlights, as he made a sweet move in traffic for a lay-up with under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Jonathan Kuminga scores his first bucket as a Hawk

It did not take long before Kuminga struck again in transition, as he took a pass from second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher on the break before throwing it down hard for a vicious finish at the rim, quickly prompting the Wizards to call a timeout.

Jonathan Kuminga SLAMS IT HOME

Those buckets from Kuminga were glimpses of what he can bring to the table for the Hawks. His blend of size, speed and athleticism makes him a huge threat to opposing teams on the open court. He is also a versatile defender, able to cover different positions.

The 23-year-old Kuminga was acquired by the Hawks along with Buddy Hield in a swap with the Warriors in exchange for big man Kristaps Porzingis just before the February trade deadline.

Kuminga, selected seventh overall by the Warriors in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, entered the Wizards game with season averages of 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.