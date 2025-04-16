Trae Young might've played his last game with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Bill Simmons. After Young was ejected from the Hawks play-in game, that might've been a microcosm of his time with the franchise.

He's led them to the playoffs three times and an Eastern Conference Finals without an All-Star. Still, this might be the beginning of the end, as Simmons elaborated on his podcast.

“We’ve seen different players hit this specific point and it does feel like a fork in the road now for Trae,” Simmons said. “He was 2018 draft, this is seven years.

“I don’t know what you get for him. Is it like a Ja (Morant) type of level for a trade or is it a level below? Is LaMelo too high? Do you try to do your version of Dejounte Murray, some picks, and an asset, and just get out of it?”

There are plenty of questions for the Hawks to answer. They haven't exactly tooled around Young or given him that All-Star. They've had complimentary pieces but not another guy that can play at his level.

Trae Young could be done with the Hawks, says Bill Simmons

Unless the Hawks get Young some additional reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball, he might want out. Considering that he's made the playoffs only three times, it's not ideal.

It hasn't been entirely his fault. However, he needs the help and supporting cast to do so.

The most notable one he has was in the 2020-21 season, where he took over. Young had John Collins on his team, who was that second star he was looking for. With the latter in Utah, there's no second star for Young.

As a result, Simmons still feels that he will want out. There are two spots though that he thinks might not get as much attention as they should.

“Sacramento can never be ruled out with their last 12 years' track record, you can’t rule them out,” Simmons said. “San Antonio would be the wild card for me.”

Wherever Young goes or stays with the Hawks, his impact cannot be understated. For the first time in his career, he led the league in assists.

That's only a fraction of what he can provide to a team.

At the end of the day, the offseason has just begun for him. It might be a matter of time until he decides whether to stay or leave Atlanta.