The Atlanta Hawks lost to the Orlando Magic 120-95 in the NBA Play-In Tournament. While their season is not over yet, it was a crushing loss that puts their year on the chopping block. Hawks guard Trae Young put together a solid night in the box score, but was not there for the end of the loss. Young was ejected after racking up two technicals in the loss.

Trae Young has been EJECTED from the Hawks-Magic play-in game after picking up two technical fouls 😬pic.twitter.com/k60YXYTJEv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2025

Young dribbles through his legs and makes an impressive layup with time ticking down on the clock. He picks up the ball and whips it at the official on the baseline, earning the double technical. The Hawks did not get more than 15 points from any player besides Young in this game, proving his importance to the team.

Young and the Hawks came into the fourth quarter down by only six points. They had a chance to pull off the upset on the road and advance to the playoffs. Instead, they have to go back home and win a game to earn a series against the Cavaliers. Young's antics should not earn him a suspension, but his actions could have an impact on his play moving forward.

The Hawks will play the winner of the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat matchup, which takes place on Wednesday. Young will need to be at the top of his game and not get technicals in that game. The Hawks were evaporated in the fourth quarter by the Magic, even with Young playing 40 minutes.

If they advance past the play-in tournament, the Hawks will make the first round for the fourth time in five years. Outside of their 2021 run to the Conference Final, they have not advanced past the first round. The Hawks play the winner of the 9/10 game on Friday.