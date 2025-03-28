The Atlanta Hawks are fighting within the Play-In race, and everybody on the team is needed to step up their level of play at this time of the season. Caris LeVert is one of the players who has been making an impact down the stretch after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the deadline.

LeVert has proved to be the scorer off the bench that the Hawks need, and he's been a secondary scoring option next to Trae Young at the end of the games. With free agency coming up, LeVert has the chance to explore his options, but it seems like he likes the space he's in with the Hawks.

“We’ll see. I love this situation that I’m in right now,” LeVert said via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “I love this team. The staff has welcomed me with open arms. I didn’t really know Quin (Snyder) previously before coming here. Obviously, I’ve admired his style from afar for a long time. Antonio (Lang), Ekpe Udoh, and Ron Nored on the staff I’ve had relationships with, so I feel pretty comfortable here.

“Like I always tell them, I’d love to re-sign here. My focus right now is the rest of the season and making the playoffs. It’s definitely something I’d want.”

LeVert has fit in perfectly with what the Hawks are doing this season, which is why they've still been able to stay competitive despite the trades they made at the deadline.

Caris LeVert is fitting right in with the Hawks

Georges Niang was also a part of the trade with LeVert, so he knows more about him than anybody on the team. Seeing how he's fitting in with the Hawks, Niang believes that the organization and the players trust him.

“When you see that and the work that Caris puts in, and I think Trae sees that, and I think the coaching staff sees that, and you see it in his production, that builds trust,” Niang said. “I think when you have trust in someone, and they prove it to you when the bright lights are on, which Caris has done numerous times, that’s someone who wants the ball in their hands late in the game. Trae trusts him, we trust him, coach trusts him, and that’s our guy. We’re going to go down swinging with those two handling the basketball.”

If LeVert was to re-sign with the Hawks and had a full offseason with the team, there's no telling what leaps and bounds he could make on the team through next season and beyond.