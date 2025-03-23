For years, everything on offense has run through Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks. He's usually the one who takes the potential game-winning shots, controls the pace on fast breaks, and gets others involved. Things have changed a bit this season, and more specifically over the past few weeks, and it's been because of the addition of Caris LeVert.

Since Levert was traded to the Hawks, he come in and been the scoring punch off the bench that they need, similar to how De'Andre Hunter was. LeVert definitely does more of what the Hawks want in their system, and he's been a big help to the team as they have a few games left in the season.

Caris LeVert got FANCY with the up-and-under at the rim 😳 Helps secure the Hawks' win over the Warriors! pic.twitter.com/ktmqbakHml — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Georges Niang, who was traded with from the Cleveland Cavaliers as well, knows the type of player LeVert and the work ethic he brings.

“I’ve gotten really close to Caris and you talk about somebody that’s a basketball gym rat or whatever, Caris definitely comes to mind,” Niang said. “I always like to come back at night and get some shots up, and I usually bring a rebounder with me, or I ask one of the video guys to rebound for me. And every time I’m usually in there, Caris is on some hoop by himself, just as if he was a 10-year-old kid in his backyard or at the playground.

“When you see that and the work that Caris puts in, and I think Trae sees that, and I think the coaching staff sees that, and you see it in his production, that builds trust. I think when you have trust in someone, and they prove it to you when the bright lights are on, which Caris has done numerous times, that’s someone who want the ball in their hands late in the game. Trae trusts him, we trust him, coach trusts him, and that’s our guy. We’re going to go down swinging with those two handling the basketball.”

LeVert has been a seamless fit on the team, and it's obvious that everybody on the team believes in him and what he can do.

Caris LeVert helping the Hawks in final stretch of season

After the Hawks win against the Golden State Warriors, Young spoke highly of LeVert and how he's been able to help him on offense.

“He brings a lot of scoring ability, he brings a lot of attention, Young said. “So when I’m off the ball and he has the ball in his hands, more times than not, the guy is face-guarding me now and not letting me go. Gary Payton II was on me tonight, holding me the whole time.

“Whenever he starts going, beating his defender, and getting to the lane. It forces the defense to help in other ways so I’m able to get the ball later in the clock, get downhill and shoot a floater, find somebody else late in the clock. That just helps us and adds another dimension to the team.”

The Hawks are going to need LeVert to continue what he's doing if they want to either rise in the standings or stay where they are so they have an advantage in the Play-In tournament.