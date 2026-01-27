The Atlanta Hawks made the first blockbuster deal of trade season when they sent franchise star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 5 so it’s possible they are not done dealing, and one name the Hawks have been linked to is Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis is another big name that’s come up in trade rumors in recent weeks, and count former NBA player Chandler Parsons as one of the proponents who believes the Hawks should make a play for the Mavericks All-Star. During a recent episode of ‘Run It Back’ on FanDuel TV, Parsons laid out the case as to why the Hawks should pull the trigger on a Davis trade.

“If I’m Atlanta, and I’m kind of the middle of the pack, I just got rid of Trae Young and I got my future guy, regardless of if we bring in Anthony Davis or not, in Jalen Johnson, I think I’m okay with swinging for the fence here and going with, and making this splash,” Parsons said. “If it works, great. If it doesn’t then at least we shot our shot and went to get an all-world type player. It’s a lot to give up, but I think I would do it.”

The trade scenario proposed on the show had the Hawks trading Kristaps Porzingis, Zaccharie Risacher, Vit Krejci and a first round pick to the Mavericks for Davis. That is a lot to give up for Davis who is currently sidelined due to a hand injury. Risacher was last season’s No. 1 pick, and it’s possible the Hawks’ pick ends up in the lottery.

When Davis is healthy, he’s proven he can be a difference-maker. He’s appeared in only 20 games this season for the Mavericks, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He is averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocked shots with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 27 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

However, according to recent reports, it’s increasingly likely that Davis stays put with the Mavericks at the NBA trade deadline.