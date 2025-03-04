On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks found themselves in a dogfight against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. Even with the Grizzlies losing Jaren Jackson Jr. early on in the game due to injury in addition to the absence of Ja Morant, the Hawks were still pushed to the brink, with Desmond Bane playing a starring role. But in the end, it was Bane who was on the receiving end of a stellar defensive play from Dyson Daniels which then led to the Grizzlies' demise.

With the game tied at 130 and the clock winding down, Bane had a chance to shoot the Grizzlies to victory. But instead, he found himself stripped of the ball by Daniels, leading to a runout for the Hawks. Caris LeVert leaked out in transition ahead of Jaylen Wells, and LeVert, off the pass from Daniels, was cool and collected, taking his time with a sweet eurostep layup to give the Hawks a 132-130 lead and the win at the buzzer.

Expand Tweet

The Hawks had been battling from behind for most of the second half, but if there's anything this team would do, it's fight until the very end. Bane may have been in the middle of an impressive 35-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist night, but it was not the wisest decision for him to take on Daniels in a one on one situation, especially when the Hawks guard is one of the best guard defensive playmakers in the entire association.

It was also smart of LeVert to outrun Wells in transition, and it was even more impressive of him to keep his composure even with Vince Williams Jr. trying his best to swat that game-winning attempt out of the air.

With this win, the Hawks move to 28-33 on the year, which still has them within striking distance of homecourt advantage in the 7/8 play-in tournament game.

Hawks launch paint assault on the Grizzlies

With Jaren Jackson Jr. having to exit early, the Hawks found that their blueprint to victory on Monday night against the Grizzlies was to launch an all-out assault on the paint. Atlanta scored 82 points in the paint and made 57.3 percent of their 96 shot attempts on the night — making up for their lack of three-point volume.

Caris LeVert put up 25 points for the Hawks off the bench, and it's as if Atlanta didn't lose much when they traded De'Andre Hunter away. LeVert's incredible ballhandling and fearlessness in attacking the basket was instrumental in netting them their 28th win of the campaign.