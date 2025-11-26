On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will host a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking to get above .500 for the first time this season. The Cowboys are coming off a thrilling comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in a game in which they trailed 21-0 at one point but stormed back to win.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, the Cowboys got a tough injury update regarding one of the key members of their offensive line ahead of the Chiefs game.

“#Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton (high-ankle) is out,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Rapoport had also given a key update on some Kansas City players prior to the game.

Article Continues Below

“#Chiefs G Trey Smith, TE Noah Gray, and CB Chris Roland-Wallace are out for Thursday's game vs the #Cowboys. Meanwhile, RB Isiah Pacheco has no injury status and is back,” he reported.

Overall, the Cowboys could certainly have used Guyton to help give quarterback Dak Prescott as much time as possible against a Chiefs pass rush that has rounded back into form in recent weeks, particularly in their win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.

Still, if the Cowboys can come out of the gates with the energy and execution that they displayed in the second half against the Eagles, it's certainly not off the table that they could spring the upset against the Chiefs.

In any case, the Cowboys and Chiefs are slated to kick things off on Thursday at 4:30 pm ET.