As the Golden State Warriors continue to battle a brutal schedule at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season and stay afloat with players being in and out of their nightly rotations, two key names are on the verge of returning from their respective injuries.

Jonathan Kuminga, who has been held out since Nov. 14 with knee issues, and De'Anthony Melton, who has yet to make his season debut after suffering a torn ACL last season, are both in the later stages of their rehab and were assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League on Wednesday to scrimmage, the team announced.

Gui Santos also joined Kuminga and Melton in being sent down to the G League in order to work on his conditioning and get extra reps in.

Kuminga last played on Nov. 12 against the San Antonio Spurs before experiencing weakness and soreness in his knees. Upon further evaluation, no structural damage was found, and the Warriors have been of the mindset that Kuminga is day-to-day, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Various strengthening exercises and treatments have been a part of Kuminga's daily routine. He has been making good progress, and the team is hopeful that Kuminga will return to the floor within the week before their four-game road trip starting on Dec. 4, sources said.

Assuming Kuminga does not suffer any setbacks or experience pain when he scrimmages with the G League team, the Warriors will look to get him back in the mix immediately.

Without the 23-year-old forward, the Warriors have gone 3-3 over their last six games. His presence has been missed, and head coach Steve Kerr will utilize Kuminga's athleticism and dynamic scoring abilities, likely off the bench, when the medical staff gives him the full green light.

It is worth noting that Kuminga's contract stalemate over the summer and the possibility of him being on the trade market before February's deadline have held no influence on him being held out with his knee soreness, sources said. Kuminga is eager to get back on the court and help the Warriors win games.

As for Melton, he continues to progress from the torn ACL he suffered last season. Golden State is optimistic that he will be ready to make his season debut during the first week of December, sources said.

On Nov. 19, the Warriors announced that Melton had been increasing his on-court workouts and would begin scrimmaging with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League before being integrated into the team's practices. The Warriors said he would be re-evaluated again in 10 days — Saturday, Nov. 29.

Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks scrimmaging in the G League or practicing behind the scenes, Melton will likely be given the full green light by the Warriors' medical staff to partake in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the team. That would be the final step in his return-to-play process, which is why his return is imminent.

Kuminga, Melton, and Santos will all be recalled from the G League following their scrimmage. Further updates on the injury status of Kuminga and Melton will be provided by the Warriors after Thanksgiving.