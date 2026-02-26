In the aftermath of the New England Patriots' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl, Stefon Diggs continues his legal battles. Pats coach Mike Vrabel spoke about Diggs' $69 million contract, his legal troubles, and his value to the team, according to an article by Charean Williams.

“We're going to let the legal process run its course, just like we've said before. Those players, whether they're Stefon or anybody else that has something, have done exactly what they're supposed to do, been where they're supposed to be, communicated with the court when they're supposed to communicate with them,” Vrabel noted.

Vrabel also highlighted that the team will have to see what the judgments are in cases such as this. Diggs is set to get a $6 million guarantee on March 13. His contract will copunt $26.5 million against the cap.

Diggs had a solid season, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games for the Patriots. Then, he helped the Patriots make the Super Bowl by catching 11 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown in three games. But his legal troubles have overtaken what was a solid season.

Article Continues Below

Diggs continues his court battle, and that could complicate his contract with the Patriots. The case might take a long time, which could make it difficult to predict what will happen. Diggs' role in New England is set, but he is also on the verge of getting toward the twilight of his career. Vrabel described what he brought to the team.

“He worked extremely hard in the time that he was rehabbing from the knee. I think he was just a really good presence each and every week,” Vrabel acknowledged.

Diggs could likely remain with the Patriots, as his contract tightens on March 13. But the murkiness of his current case raises questions about his future.