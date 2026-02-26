Sirius, the second Ultra-Legendary Brawler in Brawl Stars has arrived, and in this guide we'll take a look at his forms, attacks, stats, and skills and create the best build possible. Sirius is the 100th brawler to join the massive Brawl Stars Roster. He possesses some great moves, as well as some unique lore, that separates him from the rest. Without further ado, let's take a look at Sirius.

Brawl Stars Sirius Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Ultra-Legendary Brawler

🫷 Sirius, The First Star of Starr Park is here! 🫸 🌟 Get 20 Boxes in the Sirius Release event to unlock the Brawler

⭐️ 99 Brawler win Quests! If you have all 99 Brawler you can also get 1 win with each of them to unlock Sirius!

✨ Completing these Quests also rewards you with… pic.twitter.com/ixt7ntzAUV — Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) February 26, 2026

Sirius officially comes to Brawl Stars on March 5th, 2026. Overall, players can unlock him through the following methods:

Unlock him on Starr Road for 5,500 Credits (999 Gems) when he releases on March 5th, 2026. Sirius must be your selected brawler on Starr Road to make sure your credits go towards unlocking him.

Purchase Sirius (or his Value Pack) from the Shop – $29.99 for the Brawler only or $34.99 for the Value Pack (Limited Time Deal) Overall, the Value Pack includes both of Sirius' Star Powers and Gadgets

$29.99 for the Brawler only or $34.99 for the Value Pack (Limited Time Deal) Collect Sirius from the Sirius Release Event via Sirius Boxes before March 5th – Guaranteed to unlock at 20 boxes

Earn 1 win with all 99 Brawlers before March 5th

Brawl Stars Sirius Guide – Attacks, & Stats Per Level

Sirius' Main Attack, Binary Star, allows him to fire two projectiles. One is a Starr Bomb, which is a thrown projectile with an adjustable range that deals area damage. The other projectile is a Shadow Strike, a straightforward attack that damages one brawler. Separately, they deal low damage, but hitting an enemy with both deals quite a bit.

Furthermore, for every four hits, Sirius will collect a Brawler's Shadow (up to three Brawlers, maximum).

Sirius' Super, Shadow Summon, lets Sirius unleash all his collected Shadows onto the map. Sirius can actually control where his Shadows go by using the Super button. Tapping the Super Button makes the Shadows return to Sirius to guard him. However, you can also aim the Super's joystick to direct your Shadows where to go.

Each Shadow's stats are a % of the brawler they're replicating. So for example, a Frank Shadow will always have more HP than a Berry Shadow.

The following are Sirius' stats at launch:

POWER LEVEL HEALTH Shadow Strike Starr Bomb 1 3700 600 600 2 4070 660 660 3 4440 720 720 4 4810 780 780 5 5180 840 840 6 5550 900 900 7 5920 960 960 8 6290 1020 1020 9 6660 1080 1080

10 7030 1140 1140 11 7400 1200 1200

Brawl Stars Sirius Guide – Which Star Powers & Gadgets are the best?

Sirius has two gadgets at launch:

A Starr is Born – “Sirius fires a projectile that summons a Shadow on hit, also slowing the hit target by 30% for 3 sec. Cooldown: 17 seconds.” Master of Shadows – “Summoned Shadows return to Sirius, who heals them for 25% of their health. Cooldown: 13 seconds.”



Additionally, Sirius has two Star Powers:

Dusk Runners – “Shadows have +15% movement speed.” The Darkest Starr – “Each hit with a Shadow Strike counts as 2 to collect Brawler Shadows, instead of 1.”



Sirius also possesses a Hypercharge at launch called Unlimited Power! This ability increases both the health and damage output of his Shadows.

Furthermore, Sirius can use the following gadgets in battle:

Speed

Vision

Health

Shield

Damage

Gadget Cooldown

Brawl Stars Sirius Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget, & Gear Setup

For Gadgets, we prefer A Starr is Born. The healing from Master of Shadows fine, but it feels like waste of a good Shadow. I mean, Sirius can just heal himself while his Shadows and teammates distract the enemy. Furthermore, A Starr is Born slows down the enemy, making it easier for your Shadow to land some hits.

Article Continues Below

For Star Powers, we like both, but slightly prefer The Darkest Starr a bit more. The movement speed from Dusk Runners is nice, but being able to collect Shadows faster feels much more helpful. But if you don't have trouble hitting your targets, then Dusk Runners' movement speed bonus may be for you.

For Gears, we recommend a Gadget Cooldown Gear and a Health or Shield Gear. Sirius' A Starr is Born takes time to reload, so shorten that time with a Gadget Cooldown Gear. Then, feel free to use a Health or Shield Gear to keep him alive a bit longer.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Sirius In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Heist

Sirius himself may not deal a lot of damage, but paired with his Shadows, he can deal a ton of damage. Furthermore, the Shadows should suppress any oncoming attackers, making them great for offense defense. High IQ players will be able to make great use of Sirius' shadows as he pulverizes the safe.

Brawl Ball

Again, Sirius can't deal a lot of damage, but his Shadows pick up the slack. Whether it's guarding the ball-carrier, or attacking one, Sirius' Shadows make for a major headache for players. However, Sirius is not able to stun or knockback brawlers, so keep that in mind in case you're forced to play defense with no Shadows.

Hot Zone

Once again, Sirius' Shadows are detrimental to his greatness. The Shadows make for great Guards, and they can even whittle down the health of any attackers making a run for the Hot Zone. Sirius himself can also pick enemies off with his ranged attack behind cover. It won't do much damage, but it's usually enough to force the enemy to retreat.

Showdown

Sirius works really well in Showdown, especially Duo and Trio. Once again, the Shadows make for great allies. They help destroy boxes, keep enemies at bay, and help shield Sirius from damage. The Darkest Starr will also help him build up Shadows faster if need be.

Brawl Stars Sirius Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Sirius In?

Honestly, at the time of writing, there is no mode that Sirius does NOT work well in. For the first time ever, I'm stumped on finding a mode he struggles in.'

I guess you could argue that he may struggle in Knockout or Bounty, considering the map sizes. A good Mandy or Piper won't have trouble taking down Sirius if they can keep their distance. But Sirius boasts pretty solid range and can attack over walls. It's hard to say he'd be bad at the mode.

Overall, that wraps up our Brawl Stars Sirius Guide. We wish you luck in unlocking her. And we hope you enjoy using Kaze!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.