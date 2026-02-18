The Atlanta Hawks made several moves at the trade deadline, and in one of those moves, they were able to acquire Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. He didn't see much time on the floor with the Warriors this season, and though it was mostly because of rotations, he was also injured.

Kuminga has yet to step on the floor for the Hawks due to his bone bruise and knee hyperextension, and they recently offered an update on his status.

“Forward Jonathan Kuminga, who sustained a left knee bone bruise while playing for Golden State at Dallas on Jan. 22, is progressing in his rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week and an update will be provided at that time,” the Hawks wrote.

Just because Kuminga will be re-evaluated in a week, it doesn't mean that he will return at that time period. There will probably be more benchmarks that he has to clear before he gets back on the floor, but the good news is that he is progressing.

When Kuminga is ready to play, he should be a nice addition to the Hawks' rotation, as he showed during his time with the Warriors that he can use his athleticism to get anywhere on the floor. Unfortunately, his role with the Warriors was not very clear, and it seemed like tensions were rising between the two sides over the past few seasons.

With the Hawks, the hope is that Kuminga can find a consistent role for the rest of the season, and if he plays well, they could accept his team option and keep him for the future.

There's a good chance that he'll be playing behind Jalen Johnson, but there could also be some scenarios where head coach Quin Snyder decides to put them on the floor together.