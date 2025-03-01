The Atlanta Hawks have been seeing a lot of progress from their young players this season, and one of those players is Onyeka Okongwu, who has made his way into the starting lineup. Okongwu has always shown his versatility on both sides of the ball, but it's been in the bright lights with more minutes and the current roster construction.

In the Hawks' latest game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Okongwu finished the game with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Though he only had two assists, he's shown the ability to be an offensive hub and find players with his playmaking.

“Passing has always been a natural gift for me,” Okongwu said after the game. “I’ve always been able to pass the ball and thread the needle. I just know how to play basketball the right way.”

“I think in pick-and-roll or just in the flow of the game, he has good hands, and his ability to be another facilitator on the offensive end is really good,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “He’s been focused defensively, and he needs to keep doing that. I think playing through him, especially if they’re aggressive on Trae in pick-and-roll, all of those guys trust him.”

As the season progresses, the hope is that Okongwu can continue to show the multiple things he can do on the floor and show that he is the future of the Hawks at the center position.

Onyeka Okongwu's role continues to grow with Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu took over the starting job earlier in January, and it was prompted by a few strong games that he was having coming off the bench. Quin Snyder spoke about the decision to start Okongwu and move Clint Capela to the bench.

“I think over the course of the season, it’s always good to have an opportunity to look at different combinations and rotations to have that flexibility over the course of time,” Snyder said. “He’s been playing really well, not just in a role to start, but he’s worked hard to get healthy. He was banged up earlier in the year and we felt like it was a good opportunity for him.”

Capela has taken a step back this season but has given the Hawks some good minutes at times coming off the bench. It's obvious that the Hawks are looking to space the floor more in their offense, and Okongwu gives them the best chance to do that with him being able to shoot threes. Though he isn't the most consistent shooter, he's been knocking them down recently, which has not only opened his game but the Hawks' as well.