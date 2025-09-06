Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis delivered a dominant performance for Latvia on Saturday, though it was not enough to prevent an 88-79 defeat to Lithuania in the Round of 16 at FIBA EuroBasket 2025.

Porzingis finished with game-highs across nearly every statistical category, posting 34 points, 19 rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 33 minutes of action. He shot 10-for-22 from the field, 4-for-8 from three-point range and 10-for-15 from the free throw line, recording an efficiency rating of 39.

The 7-foot-3 center’s effort kept Latvia competitive throughout a physical contest against one of Europe’s perennial basketball powers. Despite Porzingis’ individual dominance, Lithuania’s balanced scoring and defensive adjustments proved decisive in the fourth quarter.

Latvia also received a strong showing from guard Rihards Lomazs, who contributed 21 points and seven rebounds. Lomazs shot 8-for-17 from the field and 4-for-9 from long distance, finishing with an efficiency rating of 19 in 35 minutes. The backcourt scoring helped relieve pressure from Porzingis, though Lithuania maintained control late to seal the victory.

For Porzingis, the Round of 16 matchup capped off a productive tournament. Through five games in the group stage, he averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 blocks per contest. He shot 47.3% from the floor and 87.9% from the free throw line in 26 minutes per game. He closed the opening round with an efficiency rating of 17.4 and a plus/minus of 7.4, helping Latvia secure a 3-2 record in Group A.

Kristaps Porzingis shifts focus to Hawks after Latvia’s EuroBasket exit

Latvia’s run in the group stage placed them behind Türkiye, which finished a perfect 5-0 led by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, and Serbia, which went 4-1 with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic anchoring the roster. The competitive pool underscored the challenge Latvia faced heading into the knockout rounds.

Lithuania, meanwhile, advances to the quarterfinals and awaits the winner of Greece and Israel. Greece enters the matchup with a 4-1 record behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Israel holds a 3-2 mark led by Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. The quarterfinal will be played Tuesday, with Lithuania seeking to continue its push for a medal.

For Porzingis, the early exit provides an opportunity to shift his focus back to the NBA. He will enter his first season with the Hawks after being traded from the Boston Celtics earlier this offseason. Atlanta acquired the veteran big man as part of a broader effort to reshape its roster, which has also included the additions of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Caleb Houstan.

Porzingis will look to carry his summer form into the 2025-26 campaign. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting, protect the rim and rebound at a high level makes him a key piece for Atlanta’s aspirations in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks open their season on Oct. 22 at State Farm Arena, hosting the Toronto Raptors. Porzingis is expected to play a central role as Atlanta looks to climb the standings with a retooled roster built around star guard Trae Young and its newest frontcourt anchor.