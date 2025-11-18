The Dallas Cowboys walked off the field with a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and the night brought a surprising reveal about the team’s locker-room heartbeat. Dak Prescott said his favorite player on the Cowboys roster is DeMarvion Overshown, a young defender whose energy has surged through Dallas after two grueling rehabs. Prescott praised Overshown’s grind and resilience, crediting the mindset that kept him pushing through setbacks. According to the Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris, the quarterback was struck by how Overshown never wavered during his long recovery.

Overshown plays fast and loud, bringing an edge the Cowboys have missed. His return added a different rhythm to the defense, the kind that lifts everyone around him. Prescott said the team feeds off that spark, and when a franchise leader offers that kind of compliment, it means something. It signals who sets the tone behind the scenes.

A Spark the Cowboys Needed

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys didn’t just outscore the Raiders. They dictated the game’s tempo. Prescott controlled the offense. The defense smothered Las Vegas early and often. And Overshown, still easing back into full action, delivered flashes of the burst and instinct that once made him a rising name before injuries slowed his ascent. Under the lights, he looked at home again.

The Cowboys want toughness. They want emotional anchors. Overshown gives them both, and he gives them with a presence players respect. Dak Prescott’s praise made it clear: DeMarvion Overshown isn’t just returning, he’s reshaping the team’s energy.

If this is Overshown finding his stride in November, how much more impact can he create when the playoff race tightens?