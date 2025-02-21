The Atlanta Hawks are back in action after the All-Star break, and this second half of the year will be important for them as they try to climb up the standings. The Hawks are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, but the teams around them are not very far off from slipping as well.

In the next few games, the Hawks face those teams that are near them, which include the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Detroit Pistons. For head coach Quin Snyder he knows the importance of these games, but is also keeping the mindset of one game at a time.

“I think every one is important, especially as the season moves along because you don’t have the opportunity to essentially make up for a night that you’re not sharp or not focused,” Snyder said before their game against the Orlando Magic. “You never know when these things are going to come into play. I think the best way to go about it is to focus as best you can on every game.

“I don’t think it’s ever lost on players and things about divisional matchups, but I do think this year when so few games separate people. If you play well, usually the standings have a way of at least not completely working out the way that you want because you never know, but that’s your best chance.”

Hawks want to start second half of the season strong

If the Hawks want a change at moving up in the standings, these next couple of games carry a lot of importance. The Magic are one of the teams fighting for a higher seed, and they're just a game or so ahead of the Hawks coming into their matchup. The Hawks then face the Pistons, who currently have the sixth seed, and a win against them would be big, so their season series would be tied.

After the Pistons, they play the Heat twice, another team that is ahead of them in the standings, and it would go a long way if they can win that season series as well.

The Hawks have dealt with a lot this season when it comes to staying healthy, and them still having a chance to get the sixth seed and avoid the Play-In tournament is big. Right now, they'll have to take one game at a time, and hopefully, by the end of the season, they'll be in the position that they want to be.