ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks finished the regular season with a 117-105 win against the Orlando Magic, and it came off the heels of the bench players. With the Hawks resting guys as they're set to face the Magic again in the Play-In Tournament, it was up to the other guys on the team to step up.

That's exactly what they did, and Keaton Wallace led the way with a triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds. Wallace became the first ever Hawks' two-way player to record a triple-double. After the game, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about Wallace's performance and what he was able to do.

“I think what Keaton did, the reason that he did it was because of the way we play,” Snyder said. “When you spend as much time as we’ve had talking about playing with the pass, playing with pace and space, second actions, movements, all of those things on the offensive end, you see a group come out and attack collectively, good things happen.

“It didn’t feel like he was hunting anything, doing anything extraordinary, he just fell into it. On the last game of the regular season, to feel that is good for our guys to understand that’s the work that they’ve put in.”

Wallace has stepped up several times during the season due to several circumstances on the team, and he's shown what he's capable of when receiving the minutes.

“I knew it was going to be the last game of the season, my last game this season,” Wallace said. “I wanted to go out and play hard, make sure we’re playing the right way, get a dub. And a lot of things went my way.”

Hawks finish regular season with win vs. Magic

The Hawks were in control for most of the game, and it came with a complete team effort. Seven players finished in double digits, and Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye were the only players who didn't reach the scoring margin because they played less than 10 minutes.

“We got a lot of guys that deserve a lot of minutes on the floor too, so they were locked in,” Wallace said. “A lot of people stepped up tonight, it wasn’t just me. [Dominick Barlow] had a good game, [Daeqwon Plowden] played today, everybody had a role to play and they stepped up and showed out.”

Vit Krejci was one of the players who stepped out and showed out with 13 points shooting perfect from the field. All year, the Hawks have shown a willingness to develop their players, and it looks like the hard work is paying off.

“I think just from where we started and the development we had, a lot of guys got a lot better throughout the year,” Krejci said. “You can see it on the paper and you can see it on the court. It’s been amazing how we approached the season with this development and a lot of guys got a lot better.”

The Hawks next challenge will be against the Magic once again, as they try to advance to the playoffs.