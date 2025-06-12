Trae Young did not like the New York Knicks attempting to get Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder.

The Knicks are on an aggressive coaching search since firing Tom Thibodeau. They are coming off their first run to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, looking for the coach that can get them over the hump.

They attempted to request interviews with the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd and Houston Rockets' Ime Udoka among others, but the teams rejected their advances.

Their latest attempt was towards the Hawks' Snyder, but the Atlanta franchise followed suit with other organizations and denied New York's request.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news between the Hawks and Knicks, as Young reacted to it with a short but humorous comment.

“Hell nahh🤣,” Young said.

What's next for Trae Young, Hawks

It's clear that Trae Young hates the idea of head coach Quin Snyder leaving the Hawks for the Knicks, prompting the viral response.

Snyder has been Atlanta's head coach since the 2023-24 season, keeping the team afloat in the playoff conversation for the past couple of seasons. However, they haven't reached the postseason in his two seasons there due to falling short in the play-in tournament.

Despite their playoff woes, Young has maintained his form as an All-Star, earning two consecutive selections on Atlanta's behalf. This past season saw him continue to be an elite offensive player, averaging 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game after 76 appearances.

Young will look to have the Hawks return to their previous heights, leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, their first since 2015. He has shown he can lead the team to a deep playoff run; however, he will need the supporting cast to be stronger in order for them to be a serious contender in the East.

Young has two years remaining on his current, with the second being a player option for the 2026-27 season. Atlanta also has to address their situations with Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., and Garrison Mathews. All four will be free agents this offseason. This summer will be intriguing for Young and the team's fans to keep tabs on when it comes to the potential of the Hawks moving forward.