The NBA officially selected Trae Young for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, but not in the way many expected. After ruling out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, officials named the Atlanta Hawks star as an injury replacement.

Initially, Young felt upset about being overlooked for the All-Star Game, missing out on both the starting ballot and the coaches’ reserve spots. “It’s getting ‘Traed’ at this point,” Young wrote on social media. His path to the All-Star game may have been unexpected, but he now has the platform to highlight his talents.

With this selection, it marks just his fourth NBA All-Star appearance. Young currently leads the league in assists with just over 11 per game. He’s also averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in a season where he’s scoring a little less but setting up his teammates much more.

His ability to create for others while maintaining his scoring threat has been crucial for the Hawks, making his spot in the game well-deserved.

Trae Young is bringing Atlanta with him to NBA All-Star weekend

After Monday’s game, interviewers questioned Young about his upcoming All-Star appearance. When asked about the journey to this point, he shared his excitement and reflected on the road to being selected.

“I'm looking forward to getting out there, obviously,” Young said. “Taking my family with me and taking the city of Atlanta with me on Sunday. Atlanta's going to be there repping all weekend and I'm going to go down there to support and have fun and try to put on a show.”

Expand Tweet

As Young steps onto the All-Star stage Sunday, he’s not just playing for himself, he’s playing for Atlanta. His journey to the game may have been unexpected, but now he’s ready to prove why he’s one of the league’s top talents. Cheered on by the city of Atlanta, Young is ready to make his mark on All-Star weekend.

The 74th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Chase Center in San Francisco. The new four-team, three-game mini-tournament will air at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.