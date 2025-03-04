When Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels made the game-winning defensive play against the Memphis Grizzlies, Trae Young knew he would. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted this response. “DYSON DPOY TOO,” the tweet reads. “Tell ya friends..”

After all, Daniels leads the NBA in steals per game and has been a menace on that side of the floor.

After acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans in the Dejounte Murray trade, Daniels has been the perfect pairing for Young. His defensive prowess has helped Young on that side of the floor.

However, it’s not just the offense that stands out. It’s also his offense game. Daniels has turned into a sniper from 3-point range this season. He’s been thriving in head coach Quin Synder’s offensive system.

The pace and space game is advantageous for Daniels. Not to mention, Snyder has raved about Daniels’s defensive prowess throughout the entire season.

Dyson Daniels has been the Hawks' defensive menace

Leading the league in steals is certainly an accomplishment. However, he leads the league by a vast margin. Still, his defensive statistics, especially with steals don’t do him justice.

He has one of the best individual defensive ratings in the league. His quick hands, knowledge of the pick and roll, as well as when to switch, hedge, or stay with his man, have been elite. Also, Daniels is limiting opponents to 37% from greater than 15 feet.

This makes him one of the league's best wing defenders. His 110.5 defensive rating is impressive but that 37% metric is more impressive.

The Hawks have been floating around a play-in spot for quite some time. As a result, it’s let people forget about Atlanta. Luckily for the franchise and its fan base, they know about Daniels.

He’s been a franchise player and the ideal compliment next to Young. He’s someone who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. His awareness on both sides of the ball cannot be understated.

Either way, Young’s DPOY claim for Daniels might fall on deaf ears. However, it’s not for a lack of trying. If Atlanta can muster some wins, more national attention might fall on the budding star.

No matter what, plenty of players across the NBA acknowledge how good he is on that end of the floor. After Daniels broke the Hawks steals record in a single season, there's more work to be done.

Luckily, this might be just the beginning for the Australian native.