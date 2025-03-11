Trae Young received Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played last week, averaging 24.5 points and 13.0 assists in the Atlanta Hawks four games. Young has had to shoulder the load for the second half of the season as the Hawks have been dealing with injuries as well as implementing the new players on the team.

Through it all, Young has played some good basketball, which warranted the award, and head coach Quin Snyder spoke about the point guard's play.

“First of all, obviously we're all excited for him to receive that recognition,” Snyder said. “In my mind, it's about the way that he's playing. It's about how he's playing that I think is really significant. The things that he's doing, the reads that he's making, the unselfishness, the efficiency, all those things that have been a point of emphasis for him throughout the course of the year. But to be recognized for how he's playing and what he's doing on the court, he's being rewarded for something that we all appreciate.”

Young has been playing the same he has his whole career this season but has leaned even more into getting his teammates involved, which has led to him averaging the most assists in the league.

Trae Young building chemistry with new teammates at the right time

With Trae Young always looking for the open man, he's had to learn how to play with Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann since they got traded to the Hawks. There have been some ups and downs so far, but recently, it looks like they've been clicking, and it's leading to wins.

“You definitely see the moments, and you feel the connectivity on the court with each other when we play, but it’s not going to be perfect right now, and luckily, we still have some games to go to find the rhythm with each other and try to string some wins in a row, and try to find a rhythm at the right time,” Young said after their win against the Indiana Pacers.

“We’ve been playing real well with each other and starting to find a rhythm, especially Caris and Georges, and even Terance. We got a long way to go, but we’re right there,” Young continued.

With one of the easiest remaining schedules, the Hawks have a chance to gain some ground in the standings and try to separate themselves from the other teams, and with the way they've been playing, it's a real possibility.