Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks suffered another early end to their season, making it back-to-back years without reaching the NBA Playoffs. And in the two years prior to that, the Hawks were first round exits at the hands of the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The losing seasons have negatively impacted Young for years now, but it's become more apparent than ever.

Trae Young's 5 word message after Hawks guard snubbed from All-NBA

Trae Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His 11.6 assists per game led the league, and it also gave him three straight seasons averaging at least 24 points and 10 assists per game.

Unfortunately, Young was not one of the 15 players named to the 2024-25 All-NBA Teams on Friday evening, making it three straight years of averaging 20 and 10 but not making All-NBA. Last season, Young would not have qualified, but in the year prior to that, he would have.

After failing to qualify for All-NBA once again this season, Young took to Twitter, where he had a five word message.

“Winning takes care of everything!”

The Hawks have only had one winning season since Trae Young was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft and traded to Atlanta. The long winning season came in 2021-22 at 43-29, the season after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

If Young's goal is to win, it remains to be seen whether or not he can actually do that with the Hawks. Reports from around the league stated that the Hawks may explore what Young's value is on the trade market or Young himself may eye a potential move elsewhere.

But as of right now, there's nothing concrete on Young's future. Young has two years left on a five-year, $173 million extension he signed back in August 2021. The Hawks star is owed $46 million in the 2025-26 season and $48.9 million in the 2026-27 season, which he has a player option for.