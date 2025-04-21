After the Atlanta Hawks were eliminated from the play-in by the Miami Heat, the trade machine started up revolving around Trae Young. Despite the latter having another great statistical year, some thought he would be gone. Luckily, NBA insider Chris Haynes doesn't seem to think so.

When Haynes was on the Dan Patrick Show, he explained his conversation with Young, and where the Hawks star will be.

“He said he’s in a good spot,” Haynes said. “He said he knew there was going to be speculation once the Hawks went to a younger core. Had the number one pick, he knew there was going to be speculation about his future. He said he bought in, he took the number one pick.

“Brought him to his hometown in Oklahoma to show him around and spend some time with him right after he was drafted to get him engaged. So he’s somebody who, again, just told me a week/a week and a half ago, that he’s down with the process. He wants to see this Atlanta Hawks squad turn the corner a,nd he wants to be a pivotal part in that.”

Trae Young can stay with the Hawks

Loyalty is often tested in the NBA, with players expressing that, and the front office not caring. However, don't tell that to Young. He's made it clear that he wants to see sustained success in Atlanta.

When the Hawks made the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, that's the furthest they've been. Since then, they've reached the playoffs, play-in, or missed the playoffs entirely.

Last season, the Hawks landed the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They drafted Zaccharie Risacher and looked to be in a rebuilding year.

Despite that, the rookie made some noise, along with other pieces around Young. Guys like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson took major leaps.

Still, Atlanta didn't seem to get over the hump.

At the end of the day, Young's comments seem that he's here for the long haul. The encouraging youthful pieces prove that Young is invested and bought into them.

It's uncertain if Young's patience will run out at some point. After the Hawks fired GM Landry Fields, the direction of the franchise is in limbo.