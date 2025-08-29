Zaccharie Risacher is going into his second season in the league, and his rookie year was nothing short of amazing for what he brought to the Atlanta Hawks. He came into a position that many No. 1 overall picks don't, and instead of having so much pressure on him to succeed, he was able to let the game come to him and support the other established players around him.

One of those established players around Risacher was Trae Young, who probably made his rookie season easier than ever. Rischer recently spoke about that connection he had with Young and is excited to get back on the court with him, according to Pijus Sapetka of Basketnews.

“I feel like we established a connection during the year,” Risacher said. “Honestly, it was great for me to play with him. Obviously, he's one of the best passers in the league. I feel like I was lucky to start in the NBA, my rookie season with him by my side. Yeah, just a great guy outside the court, too. It's exciting to see him again in September.”

With the attention that Young requires when he's on the court, he makes the game easier for his teammates. Not to forget to mention, but he's also one of the best playmakers in the league. It's one of the reasons why Risacher was able to average 12.6 points in his rookie season, and his shooting numbers continued to rise as the year continued.

Risacher is primed to take another step this season, and he's getting reps in before the season starts playing for France in the EuroBasket.

Zaccharie Risacher is excited about new additions to Hawks

Outside of the growth that many are expecting from Risacher in his second season, the Hawks made some moves in the offseason to improve the team. The first thing they did was trade for Kristaps Porzingis, and Risacher shared his thoughts on the move.

“I feel like it's going to be great. I talked to him a little bit, and he seems like a great guy,” Risacher said. “But honestly, I'm more focused on the Euro for now.”

Risacher will also be playing with new teammates such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard this season, which should be a huge jump for the team as they plan on being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.