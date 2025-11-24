Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had every reason to smile as he stepped off the field at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. What the Cowboys pulled off, a stunning 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, which certainly felt like a season-altering moment.

But what truly left the longtime Cowboys owner stunned was the continued emergence of newly-acquired wide receiver George Pickens, whose dominant play has transformed Dallas’ offense in back-to-back weeks.

Jones addressed the media afterward and made it clear that Pickens has become far more than just an in-season acquisition. The Cowboys' owner, president, and general manager admitted he has rarely seen a midseason addition make such an immediate and overwhelming difference.

“I tell you, George has been such an integral part of our story. And he has his story to a degree that that's our story.” Jones said. “And I'm so proud for him, everybody on this team is. And he certainly has absolutely been the difference as we played over the last two weeks. And we can let it come as well as something when you've got 88 (CeeDee Lamb) and (George) Pick[ens],” he added, emphasizing both Pickens’ rise and the dynamic threat he creates with Lamb.

Pickens delivered a monster performance against Philadelphia, finishing with nine catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Over his last two games, he has totaled 18 receptions, 290 yards, and two scores.

Pickens is now enjoying the best season of his young career with 67 receptions, eight touchdowns, and 1,054 yards, outperforming even Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb and nearly every receiver in the league outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But his breakout raises long-term questions, as Pickens is scheduled to hit free agency in March, and the Cowboys’ cap situation is complicated.

Dallas is projected to be $60.2 million over the 2026 salary cap, creating uncertainty about whether they can afford him. The franchise tag, is reportedly expected to be around $28 million, is an option, but one that reportedly wouldn’t sit well with the star wideout.

Still, for now, Dallas is focused on the present, and the win improved the Cowboys to 5-5-1 and pushed them back into the NFC wild-card race. With Pickens emerging as a legitimate game-changer, the final stretch of the season may determine whether this spark can evolve into a full playoff push for the Cowboys.