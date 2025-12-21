On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls will hit the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 3:30 pm ET. The Bulls are looking to build off their two recent wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coby White is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable with left ankle soreness. Here's everything we know about White's injury and his playing status vs the Hawks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Coby White playing status vs Hawks

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Coby White will be able to suit up for Sunday's game in Atlanta. White played in the Bulls' most recent game against the Cavaliers, scoring 13 points in the victory. Joining White on the injury report is Jalen Smith, who is probable for the game with a left quadricep contusion, and Ayo Dosunmu, who is also probable with a right thumb sprain.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis will miss this game for the Hawks due to an illness, while Trae Young will be back in the lineup for his second game since returning from an MCL sprain.

Overall, the Bulls are looking to keep building momentum after their two wins against the Cavs helped get their season back on the right track. Chicago opened up this season at 5-0 but then fell off a cliff, ultimately dropping to 10-15 before the two wins against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have stumbled a bit as of late after a surprisingly strong start to the season, currently sitting a game over the .500 mark at 15-14 ahead of this matchup.

In any case, the Bulls and Hawks are slated to tip things off on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET from Atlanta.