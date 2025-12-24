On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost their fourth straight game with a brutal home loss against the Chicago Bulls. This was the second straight game in which the Hawks hosted the Bulls at State Farm Arena, with the first being a wild shootout in which the teams combined for over 300 points.

This time around, things were much more tame offensively, with the Hawks controlling things for most of the way, but the Bulls catching fire late in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Late in the game, a controversy occurred when Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher was whistled for an “away from the play” foul with under two seconds remaining on Coby White, giving the Bulls a free throw, which ultimaty put them ahead by one point.

Risacher didn't appear to initiate much contact on the play, and now, the NBA has admitted that the referees made a mistake in calling the foul.

“NBA Report: The foul called against Zaccharie Risacher at the end of last night’s Hawks-Bulls game was an incorrect call,” reported Hawks insider Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

“White (CHI) falls to the floor on his own and not as a result of any contact from Risacher (ATL),” stated the last two minutes rept.

The assumption of responsibility on the part of the league won't do much to ease the tension currently simmering around the Hawks, who now sit a game below the .500 mark and have yet to win a game since Trae Young returned to the lineup from an MCL sprain absence.

It should also be noted that the wheels were already starting to fall off for Atlanta well before the foul against Risacher went against them on Tuesday.

In any case, the Hawks will look to end their ugly losing skid when they next take the floor on Friday for a home game against the Miami Heat.