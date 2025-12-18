The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets will be facing off, and there is a chance that both teams could be getting back their star guards in the matchup. Trae Young has been out since the beginning of November as he's been recovering from a right MCL sprain. There was always a chance that Young would return sometime in December, and it looks like he'll be back soon after recently returning to practice.

As for Ball, he hasn't played in the past three games for the Hornets as he deals with a left ankle bone bruise. Ball has suffered a few injuries throughout the season, and the Hornets have tried to stay competitive in his absence. They recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, which could be seen as a big win for them.

If both guards can suit up for their respective teams, it would give them a boost for their matchup.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Hornets

Young is listed as questionable against the Hornets, which is a big upgrade from where he's been listed as out for over a month. It's still uncertain if he'll play in this game, as it is the first of a back-to-back for the team. If the team wants to be cautious, they'll probably let him play in one of the games and sit him out for rest in the other.

Nonetheless, it looks like the return of Young is soon, which is good news.

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Hawks

Ball is also listed as questionable, and there is a chance that he returns after his three-game absence. The Hornets have been holding it down at the guard position, and adding Ball to the fold will make them even better. It hasn't done much justice to their record, as they're currently 8-18 and 12th in the Eastern Conference.