The Atlanta Hawks are in the middle of an important part of the season, as they try to stay within the Play-In race or make an effort to climb into the top six to make the playoffs. Despite the several things that have happened this season – whether it was injuries or trades – the Hawks have been able to stay afloat, and one of the main reasons is the coaching ability of Quin Snyder.

Many people are noticing the coaching of Snyder, including some at the college level. With the Longhorns expected to fire Rodney Terry after three seasons, there were rumors that they inquired about Snyder, according to Josh Newman of LoneStarLive.

“Multiple sources told LoneStarLive.com in recent days that Del Conte was enamored with the possibility of Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder as the next Longhorns coach, but that didn’t pan out,” Newman wrote.

It makes sense why Texas would be interested in Snyder. He's had success in the NBA, which included his time as the head coach of the Utah Jazz. Since coming to the Hawks, they've only been to the playoffs once, but he's shown a willingness to develop young players, and this year, it's been on full display.

Texas inquired about Quin Snyder

The Hawks have some decisions to make in the offseason, and one of them is what an extension will look like for Dyson Daniels, who's been the best perimeter defender in the league this season. Daniels could command something along the lines of $20-$25 million per year, and the way that he's playing, the Hawks shouldn't hesitate to sign him.

One of the biggest things to keep an eye on is if Young signs an extension this season, which would indicate that he's bought into what the Hawks are doing and is here for the long haul. If he doesn't sign an extension, the future wouldn't look bright for him on the team, and that could affect what Snyder does as far as staying or potentially leaving.

Snyder has done a good job of developing Daniels, but also No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. Both players have shown growth throughout the season, and they're only going to get better with time. Snyder and the coaching staff have also helped with the development of other players on the team, such as Mouhamed Gueye and Vit Krejci. Anybody can see that and know that what Snyder is doing is valuable, which makes sense why a college team would be interested.