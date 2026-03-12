Earlier this year, it was reported that former New York Mets star outfielder Carlos Beltran would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Beltran was a member of the Mets from 2005-2011, establishing himself as one of the best players in franchise history in the process.

Now, more information is coming to light on another way the Mets are planning to honor Beltran this year, as reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“Mets were originally planning to induct Carlos Beltran into the team’s Hall of Fame with Lee Mazzilli and Bobby Valentine on May 30. The new plan: a separate Beltran ceremony at some point this season to retire his No. 15,” reported Puma on X, formerly Twitter.

The fact that Beltran will now get his own separate jersey retirement ceremony this season speaks volumes as to just how important he was to the Mets franchise during his legendary stint there.

Throughout his career, Beltran racked up several accolades, including nine All-Star appearances, two Silver Slugger awards, and three Gold Glove awards.

The news that he would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame was first announced in January of this year.

“I didn’t do this alone,” said Beltran in a statement at the time, per Danny Abriano of SNY. “Every team I played for shaped my journey, and I’m grateful to all of them. With the Mets, I experienced my greatest individual growth and success. I’m honored that my Hall of Fame plaque will feature the Mets logo, and I’m proud that every team I played for will be listed on the plaque.”