There was some NBA history made the other night when Bam Adebayo exploded for 83 points. As he continues to rehab from injury, the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reflected on how Adebayo's 83 point-game helped him believe in the fact that Wilt Chamberlain once had 100 points in a game.

"Wilt Chamberlain 100… I ain't know if I believed it… but after what I watched yesterday… Wilt had 100" Tyrese Haliburton after Bam Adebayo scored 83 points 😅 (via @Hali/ Twitch) pic.twitter.com/11FCQAFdQk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2026

Haliburton was reflecting on the belief that Chamberlain did not reach 100 points. But after watching Adebayo, he believes it. Adebayo's 83 points gained some controversy, especially with how he did it. But it was still an amazing accomplishment that is almost unheard of in 2026. Much of the NBA had thoughts on Adebayo, and reflected on the game, and Haliburton had time to observe as he continues to recover.

Haliburton tore his achillies during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Since then, he has been forced to watch the rest of the NBA while he heals. The Pacers are currently 15-50, the worst record in the NBA. Assuming Haliburton is able to return next season, he could have a future top draft pick alongside him. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are in sixth place, attempting to make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

Adebayo had the best game of his career in a dominating win over the Washington Wizards. As everyone discusses this career game, it has also gotten Adebayo's name into the history books. He is currently third on the Heat in scoring. That is what made this monster game so surprising. As Adebayo comes off the high of this game, he will attempt to continue leading the Heat to victory as they host the Milwaukee Bucks next.