The Atlanta Hawks have lost their last two games, but they have a matchup set against the New Orleans Pelicans next, a team who has not played well this season. The Hawks should be fairly healthy for the game, but they are still awaiting Trae Young to return to the floor, as he continues to deal with a right quad contusion. Young has missed the past five games with the injury, and there has been uncertainty on when he would return.

Throughout the past five games, Young has been listed as questionable on the injury report and then ruled out, and other times he's been straight up ruled out. The good news is that he's been seen doing some workouts during pregame, which could lead some to believe that he is progressing, or close to making a return.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Trae Young's injury staus vs. Pelicans

Article Continues Below

Young is listed as questionable against the Pelicans, which means there is a chance that he could suit up, but it's not for certain. As regarding to Young, there has been more uncertainty revolving around him outside of his playing status recently. In a recent report, Young and the Hawks have been said to be looking for a new home for the point guard, as both seem to be ready to part ways.

Coming into the season, there were already questions about Young's future with the team after he wasn't offered a contract extension. At the same time, Young had let it be known that he was committed to the team for this season, regardless of the contract disparity.

Fast forward to now, and Young has only played a handful of games with the Hawks, and they have a 2-8 record with him. When he hasn't played this season, the Hawks are 15-13, and it's obvious that they are preparing for a future without Young controllling their offense.

As the trade deadline is a month away, it will be interesting to see if Young is moved, and if so, where will he be heading.