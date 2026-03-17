The Charlotte Hornets shared a lighthearted St. Patrick’s Day video Tuesday, but star guard LaMelo Ball quickly stole the spotlight with a blunt and unexpected finish.

Posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the video featured Hornets players participating in a holiday-themed guessing game in which they attempted to estimate how many shamrocks were inside a cup. Several players offered their guesses throughout the segment, including Ryan Kalkbrenner, Brandon Miller, Coby White and Sion James.

A few players managed to land on the correct number, as Moussa Diabate, Miles Bridges and Grant Williams each correctly guessed 317 shamrocks.

The segment took a turn when Ball stepped in for his guess.

Instead of offering a number, Ball poured the shamrocks out of the cup before delivering his answer.

“Zero.”

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happy st patrick’s day 🍀 stay til the end 🤣 — @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/6Cspc6ONrF — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 17, 2026

LaMelo Ball goes viral after ruining Hornets’ St. Patrick’s Day game

The moment immediately stood out as the clip’s highlight, with Ball’s reaction cutting through the game’s format and drawing attention across social media.

The Hornets have leaned into player-driven content throughout the season, often sharing behind-the-scenes moments and personality-driven segments to connect with fans. Ball, known for his creativity on and off the court, has frequently been at the center of those viral moments.

Charlotte enters Tuesday’s matchup holding a 34–34 record and looking to rebound following a 115–102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The team will begin a seven-game homestand against the Miami Heat, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.