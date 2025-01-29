The Atlanta Hawks may be trying to make some moves before the trade deadline, and they apparently already tried to make something happen with the Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vucevic, according to Matt Moore.

“The Jalen Johnson news probably changes some of their equations towards standing pat,” Moore wrote. “Teams never really want to do much in light of major injuries.

“However, at least until the Johnson news, the Hawks were once again trying to create a market for Clint Capela. Two sources shared that the Hawks had contacted the Bulls about a swap of Capela’s expiring contract for Nikola Vucevic, but that the Bulls wanted other assets attached, presumably because of other deals he’s discussed.”

Capela has been in trade rumors since the beginning of the season, and the Hawks have been looking to shed some of his salary so they can stay below the luxury tax. The Hawks have also shown recently that they're ready to elevate Onyeka Okongwu in a bigger role, with him starting over the past six games. Capela is not the same center he was seasons ago, but he has still made an impact on defense.

Vucevic would be a big help for the Hawks, as he can stretch the floor and offer more versatility on offense.

Could Hawks be looking to sell at trade deadline?

The Hawks received some devastating news as Jalen Johnson will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder after suffering an injury against the Toronto Raptors. With Johnson done, the question now will be if they try to add pieces to help them for the rest of the season or if will they stay pat.

Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been the two players mentioned in trade rumors this season, but it's not certain if they will be dealt before the deadline. Bogdanovic has been in a shooting slump over the past two weeks, and he hasn't played in the past two games for the Hawks. Capela missed the last game for the Hawks, but he's been moved to the bench in favor of Onyeka Okongwu.

It will be hard to replace Johnson, but the Hawks have young players such as Mouhamed Gueye and Dominick Barlow, who will try to fill the void for him for the rest of the season.

The Hawks will have some decisions to make in the next week, and it'll be interesting to see what they do.