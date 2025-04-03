Dyson Daniels is having an incredible season for the Atlanta Hawks this season, and his development has been interesting to watch since the year started. When Daniels was traded to the Hawks from the New Orleans Pelicans, the expectation was that he would be a solid defender who could work well alongside Trae Young, and with a few weeks left in the season, it's obvious that he's shattered those expectations.

When looking at the previous Most Improved Players, it's hard to tell how to qualify for the award when some of the winners were already good the previous season. Ja Morant and Tyrese Maxey were already averaging close to 20 points the year before they won the award.

This season, Daniels and Cade Cunningham look to be the two who will be competing for the award, and the Hawks guard has shown that he rightfully deserves to take the trophy home.

Let's see why.

Dyson Daniels' offensive game has evolved

When Daniels was traded to the Hawks, the expectation was that he would strictly be known for his defensive work, while having room to grow on offense. It's safe to say that his offensive game is leaps and bounds from what many expected, and he's been able to help the Hawks in many different ways on that side of the ball. Last season, Daniels averaged 5.8 points per game for the Pelicans, shooting 45% from the field and 31% from the 3-point line.

I asked Quin if he could make a case for Dyson as MIP: “Certainly I’d vote for him. I think if you just study not only the defense but the way he’s driving the ball, the way he’s shooting the ball… With those things, it’s a lot of players that are deserving, and I certainly… pic.twitter.com/RS8CPlKwjt — Malik Brown (@_MalikATL) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

This season for the Hawks, Daniels is averaging 14.2 points per game, shooting 49% from the field and 34% from the 3-point line. Daniels is creating shots for himself at the rim, while also knocking down his catch-and-shoot threes at a nice clip. Everyone knew Young would make his life easier, but Daniels is getting help and making things happen for himself.

Daniels' point differential from last season to this season is +8.4, while Cunningham's is just +3. Also, Cunningham was already averaging over 20 points a game before this season, while Daniels is just now getting into double digits in his career.

The best perimeter defender in the NBA this season

As much as there is an argument for Daniels to win Most Improved Player, he also has a shot at winning Defensive Player of the Year. Daniels has by far been the best perimeter defender in the league, and he's leading the NBA in steals and deflections by a wide margin. Teams are now trying their best to find a way to get Daniels off of their top players, which shows the respect they have for him.

Daniels was known as a pesky defender when he was with the Pelicans, but with the Hawks, he could end up being on the All-Defensive Team at the end of the season. Daniels is showing that he's making an impact on both sides of the ball, and it's helped the Hawks continue to stack wins.

Daniels is impacting winning for the Hawks

The expectation for the Hawks this season was to develop the young players on the team, and it's obvious that goal has panned out. Not only has Daniels shown growth throughout the season, but Zaccharie Risacher is showing what a full season has done for him, and he's won back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards.

To stay on Daniels, his development and skillset have helped the Hawks probably exceed the expectations that they had this season. He's single-handedly won the Hawks several games with his defensive presence, with the most recent one being against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dyson Daniels steal. Caris LeVert buzzer beater. Hawks beat the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/sRCoG0cRuR — ® (@kidravi) March 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Daniels has proved to be a key player for the Hawks and even had to do more when Jalen Johnson was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Going from a role player last season to a solidified starter who is impacting both sides of the ball the next season is somebody who sounds like they've been the most improved in the league, and Daniels fits that criteria, which is why he should win the award.