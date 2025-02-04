The 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters are here and they will feature a pair of local legends on the sidelines in Oakland. MLB all-time Home Run King and former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds will coach one side while Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice leads the other.

Bonds will team up with 2 Chainz to lead Team Bonds, headlined by two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis and two-time WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray. As for Team Rice, the three-time Super Bowl champ will be assisted by influencer Khaby Lame, with Terrell Owens and Kayla Thornton on the roster.

The celebrities playing in this year's game, set for Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. ET, span sports, music, TV and more. For Team Bonds, Kai Cenat, Rome Flynn, Mickey Guyton, Tucker Halpern, Noah Kahan, Danny Ramirez, Masai Russell, Pablo Schreiber and Dylan Wang round out the roster. They'll face a Team Rice group that also features Matt Barnes, Bayley, Chris Brickley, AP Dhillon, Druski, Walker Hayes, Shelby McEwen, Shaboozey and Oliver Stark.

With Ruffles returning as the presenting sponsor, the game will once again feature the four-point line and “crunch time,” a period in which each team can activate two minutes of double points.

Dylan Wang, Baron Davis and more return to NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for a second time

While the two rosters are mostly comprised of newcomers, the 2025 celebrity game will also feature returnees. Cenat and Wang were teammates last year on Team Shannon, led by Shannon Sharpe. They'll oppose ex-teammate Walker Hayes.

Davis is back for the first time since 2017, when his team lost the most lopsided game in the event's history.

In addition to the returners, Thornton and Gray continue the tradition of WNBA players anchoring opposing sides. Gray, who is currently playing in Unrivaled, will rejoin a new-look Atlanta Dream team this summer, fresh off the additions of Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones. As for Thornton, she just won a WNBA championship with the New York Liberty and was part of the recent expansion draft that landed her with the Golden State Valkyries for their inaugural season. They'll play their home games at the Chase Center, site of the NBA All-Star festivities.