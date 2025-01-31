After the Atlanta Dream fired Tanisha Wright, one of the first things general manager Dan Podover said was that he wanted to take the team to the next level. For the past two seasons, the Dream have been swept in the first round and wanted to get over the hump. The first step was hiring FGCU's Karl Smesko as the new head coach, who had the third-highest winning percentage among active WBB D1 coaches behind Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey.

The second step was to instill a system that would fit seamlessly with the core players already on the team, such as Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Jordin Canada. Smesko let that be known in his introductory press conference.

“I believe in pushing the ball, getting up and down the court, obviously known for utilizing the three-point shot and creating a lot of space,” Smesko said. “Attacking the rim, playing together, and sharing the ball. I think we have a roster makeup right now where this could fit the skills of a lot of our players. I think they’re really going to enjoy it.”

The third step was filling out the roster to complement the first two steps, and it looks like they may have exceeded their expectations. In three days, the Dream were able to add Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. If anything, these three players will take the Dream to the next level next season.

Let's get into it.

Brittney Griner is the big that the Dream need

In what was one of the more surprising free agent additions, Brittney Griner left the team that she'd been with for 11 seasons to sign with the Dream. Griner has been known as one of the more dominant bigs in the league throughout her career, and though she may not be at the same level she once was, she still gives the Dream something that needed desperately.

Tina Charles and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus led the frontcourt last season for the Dream, but both are free agents. Charles' influence in signing with the Dream last season was her connection with Tanisha Wright, and it seems like Parker-Tyus is interested in signing with the Las Vegas Aces. That alone left the Dream high and dry without depth at the position.

Insert Griner, who averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks last season and will be a big addition for the Dream in the paint. Everyone knows what she can do in the post, but it will be up to what she can do outside of that area to help the Dream. With Smesko's offense predicated on spacing the floor, Griner will likely be in the mid-range area a lot, which is a shot that she can hit.

Brionna Jones brings more depth to the center position

Brionna Jones is another player who decided to join the Dream after spending her entire career with one team. Jones was a big part of the Connecticut Suns' success, and it earned her the 2021 Most Improved Award and 2022 Sixth Player of the Year award.

Last season, Jones averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and continued to be a presence in the paint for the Sun. She has great post-work and has also shown a nice touch on her mid-range shot. After teams have to deal with Griner to start the game, they'll then have to deal with Jones, who brings the same physicality to her game. The second unit for the Dream took a hit last season when injuries came up, but hopefully, this time around they can stay healthy.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough will bring scoring off the bench

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was the first player out of Griner and Jones to sign with the Dream in free agency, and she's coming off the best season of her career where she was third in Sixth Player of the Year voting. The Washington Mystics had the best bench in the league, and Walker-Kimbrough was the head of the snake for that unit.

Not only was Walker-Kimbrough a scoring machine and loved getting her teammates involved, but she also played solid defense, ranking first in the league in total steals off the bench. She averaged a career-high 7.5 points and 1.9 assists, while also collecting 1.1 steals per game.

For the Dream, she can be the energizer who comes off the bench alongside Brionna Jones to help the team stay afloat while some of the starters are out. You can also put her on the court with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray and have a set of defensive wings that will make it hard for any opposing team.