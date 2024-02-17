It seems like Tristan Jass wasn't a fan of Kelsey Plum's advice.

Las Vegas Aces standout Kelsey Plum was courtside at yesterday's Celebrity All-Star game and had some advice for star YouTuber Tristan Jass. It appears that Plum, a WNBA championship-winning point guard, wasn't a fan of how Jass was distributing the ball during the flow of the game.

Jass walked up to her to shake her hand and she told him to, “Pass the ball, bro.”

I had more assists at half time than she averaged her whole last season… AND more assists at half time then her whole career average… You pass the ball 😂😂 @Kelseyplum10 https://t.co/YrlOBKd5nh — Tristan Jass (@TristanJass) February 17, 2024

It wasn't like Jass had a bad game. He finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was a battle between Jass and Micah Parsons of team Shannon Sharpe all night to determine which group of celebrities would ultimately come out on top. Maybe the sting of Team Stephen A. losing 100-91 caused him to hop on Twitter and respond to Plum's comments, which started to go viral immediately after the game.

“I had more assists at half time than she averaged her whole last season… AND more assists at half time then her whole career average… You pass the ball,” Jass said, quoting a tweet posting the interaction between him and Plum.

To be fair, Jass wasn't wrong in his response. In the 2023 season, Plum averaged 4.5 assists and her career average in her six season is four assists per game. But, Plum knows a thing or two about winning as a back-to-back WNBA champion point guard with the Las Vegas Aces.

However, the playful exchange between the Kelsey Plum and Tristan Jass added a touch of fun to what promises to be an extravagant NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.