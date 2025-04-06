The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are questionable on the team's injury report. Tatum is tending to a left ankle sprain, while Brown has a posterior impingement in his right knee.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Wizards.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Wizards

Tatum and Brown have been managing injuries in recent weeks. However, they both appeared in the Celtics' previous two games. Questionable tags for Sunday's matchup indicate both players have a chance to suit up vs. the Wizards.

Tatum is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 45/34/81 shooting splits while leading the Celtics to a 57-20 record. Brown has averaged 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 46/32/76 shooting splits en route to his third straight All-Star season.

The Celtics have won 15 of their last 17 games. They have clinched the Eastern Conference's second seed and the NBA's third overall seed, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers entering the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are in a tank race with the Utah Jazz for the top spot in the draft lottery standings. Washington trails Utah by 1.5 games with five remaining. Brian Keefe's squad has posted an 11-19 record over its last 30 games following a 7-41 start.

So, regarding whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the Celtics have little incentive to play them through injuries with their playoff seeding solidified. However, both of their statuses will gain clarity closer to the game's 6 PM EST tipoff.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

JD Davidson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Miles Norris: Out – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jayson Tatum: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Wizards injury report

Saddiq Bey: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; ACL surgery

Malcolm Brogdon: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Bilal Coulibaly: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Strain

Kyshawn George: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Richaun Holmes: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Contusion

Corey Kispert: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Thumb; Surgery

Khris Middleton: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Contusion

Tristan Vukcevic: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Contusion