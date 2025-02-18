The Boston Celtics have not hosted the NBA All-Star Game since 1964. During that inexplicable 61-year gap, every other franchise in the Eastern Conference has hosted the game at least once.

Discussing this lack of New England representation during All-Star weekend in San Francisco, Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown noted that he believes Boston deserves a shot to host the game, as their fans have consistently proven they can show up and show up for big events.

“That would be great,” Brown declared. “That would be awesome. I think the city is equipped for it. I think we've got the craziest fans in the world in Boston. So, I'm sure that they would enjoy it. It kind of seems like it was a little empty in here (Chase Center) tonight. I don't think [that] in Boston that would happen.

“So, yeah, if we bring the All-Star Game to Boston, I would love to be there, and I would love to participate. I think that would be great for the game.”

Expand Tweet

Brown might get his wish. Boston is among the potential host sites for NBA All-Star weekend in 2028, per Evan Sidery of Forbes. He also notes Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Orlando are under consideration.

The Celtics being for sale won't stand in the way of Boston ending its prolonged drought, reports Gary Washburn of the Globe. He adds that NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Boston would be an ideal candidatee, with the refurbishing of TD Garden and additional hotels built in recent years helping that cause.

“We'd love to get back there for All-Star weekend,” Adam Silver told NBC Sports Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals.

Los Angeles will host the NBA All-Star Game in 2026. It will be the fifth time that they've done so. Phoenix will have that honor for the fourth time in 2027. While many preferred the event to reside in a warmer climate before it landed in San Francisco, the league's All-Star exhibition spent the previous three years traveling from Cleveland to Utah before Indiana hosted it in 2024. That three-year stretch epitomizes that this is not the Pro Bowl, which operates exclusively in warm-weather locales.

Not only is the cold an exaggerated barrier to the success of NBA All-Star weekend, but no city that's home to one of the Association's 30 franchises should go over 60 years without hosting the event. That's especially true for the birthplace of basketball and the state where the Basketball Hall of Fame resides.

The Celtics are a blue-blood NBA franchise. They've captured 18 NBA championships, the most in league history. They are also the team with the most Basketball Hall of Famers at 41. The Association's most accomplished organization hosted the first two NBA All-Star Games. Boston's next turn is long overdue. It's time to fix that.