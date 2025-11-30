Jaylen Brown hit the pose. Anthony Edwards got the last word. Early in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Jaylen Brown banked in a tough fadeaway over Anthony Edwards, then hit him with the “too small” gesture as he jogged back on defense. Brown torched Minnesota for 19 points in the first quarter and 27 by halftime, setting the tone for a full-on duel with Edwards.

Anthony Edwards on battling Jaylen Brown: "He made a tough shot on me one time and kinda told me I was too small … That's my boy, I was talking trash with him the whole game. But he kinda woke me up after telling me I was too small."pic.twitter.com/cCgyhlSYP2 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards eventually flipped the script. The Minnesota Timberwolves star finished with 39 points on 12-of-24 shooting, including 5-of-11 from deep and 10-of-11 at the line, adding two rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown answered with 41 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals on 17-of-32 shooting via the ESPN Box Score, but Boston could not close it out late.

That first-quarter taunt stuck with Edwards. He said after the game that Brown’s bank shot “might’ve been the luckiest shot ever,” and that Brown fired back by telling him it was “hard work,” not luck, via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Edwards joked that he needed to find someone who actually practices fadeaway bank shots from the elbow.

The back-and-forth never stopped. The Boston Celtics led 69-59 at halftime behind Brown’s shot-making and Neemias Queta’s bullying inside. Queta piled up 19 points and 18 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting as Boston owned the glass early.

Then Anthony Edwards woke up for real. He poured in 14 points in the fourth quarter, took the Brown assignment down the stretch and still had enough left to bury an off-balance, clock-draining dagger three in the final minute. That shot pushed the lead to two possessions and sent Target Center into chaos.