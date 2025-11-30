The Minnesota Timberwolves came into their game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They did so following a 119-115 win to improve to 10-8 on the season. It was star guard Anthony Edwards who led the way for the Timberwolves, and he had one play in particular where he beat the entire Celtics team down the court to finish with an easy layup.

The play came late in the third quarter as Anthony Edwards caught a pass from Donte DiVincenzo, raced down court, dribbled through two Celtics defenders, and finished with the layup at the basket. At the point in the game, the Wolves were trailing. But they eventually took the lead and were able to close out the win.

Edwards finished with a team-high 39 points, just shy of Celtics star Jaylen Brown’s game-high 41. Edwards also added two rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot in a little over 37 minutes of play. He shot 12-of-24 (50 percent) from the field, 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from the 3-point line and 10-of-11 (90.9 percent) from the free-throw line.

Since moving Mike Conley Jr. to the bench, the Timberwolves starting lineup has been devoid of a true point guard, a role that Edwards has taken over in recent weeks.

Amid the Wolves’ uneven start to the season, Edwards has been his usual All-Star self for the team. Coming into Saturday’s matchup, Edwards had appeared in 14 games for the Wolves at a little over 32 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-high 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 39.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.