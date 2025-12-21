The Chicago Bears earned another improbable win in Week 16, taking down their rival Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. All season, the Bears have found ways to win in the most unlikely scenarios.

For the superstitious, Chicago's crazy victories may have them between this year's squad is the, “team of destiny.” But quarterback Caleb Williams is waiting to see how the entire season plays out before making any declarations, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“That's the cool part about destiny,” Williams said, “You have to get to the end to know.”

Article Continues Below

With just over five minutes remaining, the Packers took a 16-6 lead. But then the Bears marched down the field and hit a 43-yard field goal. Chicago then recovered the onside kick before scoring a game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds remaining. After forcing a turnovers on downs on Green Bay's first possession of OT, Williams found DJ Moore for a 46-yard touchdown to seal the victory.

The late comeback has been a staple in Chicago's playbook all season. The blocked field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams' pass to Colston Loveland against the Cincinnati Bengals. The QB's touchdown run against the New York Giants. Continue to go through the schedule, the Bears have earned wins in the most shocking of ways.

Ultimately, Williams nor Chicago at large will apologize for those victories. Every win in the NFL is a difficult one. The Bears will look to close out their season strong with a potential playoff run. Once the final chapter is written on Chicago's 2025 season, their true destiny will be revealed.