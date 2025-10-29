Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has found himself at the center of trade speculation after sports personality Bill Simmons floated the idea that the Celtics could consider moving him if the season begins to spiral. Simmons suggested Boston’s roster construction may not have been built to contend this year, pointing to a lack of rebounding and rim protection as signs that the front office could be looking ahead.

“They can’t rebound, they can’t protect the rim,” Simmons said on his podcast. “At some point, you look at Derrick White in his early thirties and think, is that a trade that makes sense for both sides?”

Simmons mentioned Houston as a possible destination, where White could replace the injured Fred VanVleet and reunite with former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The Rockets have struggled to find a steady hand at point guard, and White’s combination of defense, playmaking, and experience could make him an attractive target.

White’s name has also surfaced in connection with the Golden State Warriors, with Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz calling him “the perfect backcourt partner” for Stephen Curry. Swartz praised White’s ability to defend multiple positions, calling him “perhaps the best shot-blocking guard since Dwyane Wade.” The Warriors are still searching for the right mix to maximize Curry’s final championship window.

The Celtics might be hesitant to blow it up

Despite the chatter, Boston appears in no rush to break up its core. According to multiple reports, the Celtics have turned down significant offers for White. That includes proposals involving multiple first-round picks. Team executive Mike Zarren dismissed any serious talks, saying both White and Jaylen Brown remain essential to Boston’s long-term plans.

With Jayson Tatum sidelined by an Achilles injury, White has shouldered a larger scoring role. He's averaging 20 points per game. Sure, his shooting has dipped. But his leadership and defensive versatility have been vital as Boston tries to stay competitive in a transition season.

For now, the Celtics are focused on continuity, not change. But if Simmons’ prediction of a rough start comes true, Boston could soon face tough questions about its future and whether trading White becomes a necessary step in the next era of Celtics basketball.