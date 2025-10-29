40-year-old LeBron James has entered his 23rd year in the NBA, a record in itself. While his playing days are bound to run out sooner rather than later, his advanced years also come with certain other problems, most prominently that of a receding hairline.

And because Jaylen Brown has found himself suffering from the same issues at only 29, he decided to call up the Lakers superstar to get some much-needed advice.

“Code red my n—a, they caught me slipping. I need to know Turkey or no Turkey, and I ain't talking about no cheese sandwich. This some real s— bro, call your lil bro back, put all that s— in the past,” he left LeBron a voicemail during a recent livestream.

Jaylen Brown just called LeBron to ask if he should fix his hairline in Turkey LMAOOO 😭 pic.twitter.com/kg3PsykpYs — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brown’s struggles with baldness have been well-documented. After previously sporting a receding hairline, he seems to have moved towards the usage of hair products.

Article Continues Below

However, during a recent game against the New York Knicks, he bumped into OG Anunoby, leaving behind a prominent black smudge that was a result of his spray-on hair. That has evidently led to a full-blown response, with Brown hilariously noting that he was considering going to Turkey to get his hairline fixed. And James is arguably the ideal person to ask for advice.

His receding hairline has been discussed for years and draws both jokes and genuine questions. LeBron is understood to have since chosen a stitch-in, lace-front or weave rather than a full surgical transplant.

Regardless, Brown’s hairline will only be one of the concerns he currently has. The Boston Celtics have had a difficult start to the season and are currently 1-3.

With Jayson Tatum out and the Celtics trading multiple stars in the offseason, Brown is expected to emerge as the team’s leader. He is currently averaging 26 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, and is clearly cherishing his role.