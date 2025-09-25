The Boston Celtics are going through a retool after overhauling the roster this offseason. With Jayson Tatum out due to his Achilles injury and former cogs Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford now gone, the Celtics will be in for a tough ride.

Fans will witness a new-look squad—in every sense of the word. Aside from the new faces, headlined by Anfernee Simons, the Celtics will also wear a new city edition jersey.

Boston released it on Wednesday. Instead of the usual white and green, the team decided to go with white and gold, the latter symbolizing the team's championship heritage. It also features the signature of the late Red Auerbach, the coach who started it all for the Celtics.

“The stuff of legends,” wrote the Celtics on X. “This year’s city edition jerseys are a nod to our timeless tradition of winning.”

"The stuff of Legends ☘️✨ This year's City Edition jerseys are a nod to our timeless tradition of winning."

Fans, however, had mixed reactions.

“It doesn’t say Celtics to me. Not one of my favorites, for sure,” said @apolosgold.

“It looks more like a (Boston) Bruins shirt. I don’t like it at all,” added @Trish0207978225.

“Damn all these people complaining (that there's) no green? I’ll take some more Black & Gold this winter. First city jersey I’ll be buying too,” wrote @_EddieRay.

“Literally the first Celtics city edition ever that isn’t ugly or completely boring,” echoed @teischni.

@StandinOnBinezz noted how it's “eerily similar” to the city edition jersey of the Dallas Mavericks.

Fire but eerily similar to these :/ pic.twitter.com/q1HRuFM4OC — Bobby Business (@StandinOnBinezz) September 24, 2025

“Little hint of green would've made it lit, but it's still giving legend, golden year style,” commented @Gorgeouskeeraa.

Beantown holds the record for most championships with 18. The Celtics broke the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024 after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

They were on their way to defend their crown last season when Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 4 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks. They got eliminated in six games.